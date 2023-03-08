Iran present in oil, gas exploration in 4 neighboring countries

The director of exploration of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) stated that currently Iran has oil and gas exploration relations with four neighboring countries and said transferring exploration technologies to neighboring countries can create value and generate income for Iran.

Making the remarks in a press conference, Mehdi Fakour said that exploration has a special status in the oil industry, stressing that exploration maps the country's energy future.

The transfer of exploration technologies to neighboring countries can create value and generate income, the official further reiterated.

Pointing out that there is no local exploration management in the countries around Iran, the director of the exploration of the National Iranian Oil Company said this is a prominent position for the Iranian Ministry of Oil to present itself to the neighboring countries and Eurasian countries, and they are also willing to cooperate with Iran.

Emphasizing that this important issue has not been possible in the past years, Fakour clarified: “We now have exploratory relations with four neighboring countries.”

He pointed to the holding of meetings with Oman and said: “We had meetings with the minister of Oman and they accepted all the proposals for exploration cooperation to form a joint team and advance the agreements.”

The official also named Tajikistan, Russia, and Iraq as the three other neighboring countries cooperating with Iran in the field of exploration.

MA/MA