Iran suffer heavy defeat against Uzbekistan at 2023 CAFA U17 Women’s C’ship

TEHRAN – Iran suffered a 4-1 defeat against Uzbekistan in the 2023 CAFA U17 Women’s Championship on Sunday.

In the match held at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, Somayeh Esmaeili scored Iran’s solitary goal in the 75th minute.

Iran are scheduled to play Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan respectively on Tuesday and Thursday.

Uzbekistan are the defending champions having won the inaugural tournament in 2021.

The tournament is being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from March 12 to 16.

The 2023 CAFA U17 Women's Championship is the 2nd edition of the CAFA U-17 Women's Championship, the international women's youth football championship organized by Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) for the women's under-17 national teams of Central Asia.

A total of four teams including host Tajikistan participate in the tournament, with Kyrgyz Republic debuting in the tournament.