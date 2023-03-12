Amir Ghalenoei named Iran football coach

TEHRAN – Amir Ghalenoei was named as new head coach of Iran national football team on Sunday.

He will lead Team Melli until the end of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

The Gol Gohar coach was rehired for a second spell as Iran coach. Ghalenoei led Iran national football team from August 2006 to July 2007. Iran were eliminated form the 2007 AFC Asian Cup after losing to South Korea in the penalty shootout in the quarterfinals.

Former Qatar coach Felix Sanchez was also a candidate to take charge of Team Melli but the Spaniard was appointed as Ecuador coach on Saturday.

Iran are to host Russia on March 23 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in a friendly match.

The football federation of Iran has not yet confirmed Ghalenoei’s appointment.