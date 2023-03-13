Export from Sistan-Baluchestan rises 3% in 11 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- The value of export from Sistan-Baluchestan province in the southeast of Iran rose three percent during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-February 19, 2023), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to a provincial official.

Mohammad-Ali Khashi, an official with the customs department of the province, announced that 4.101 million tons of products worth over $1.417 billion were exported from the province in the 11-month period.

The 11-month export rose one percent in terms of weight year on year, the official stated.

He named cement, clinker, travertine stone, coal coke, dates, gas, agricultural poison, tomato, washing powder, apple, plum, sour raisin, tile, shrimp, fish, canned fish, and other agricultural and food products as the major exported items, and Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Iraq, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Tajikistan and Lebanon as the main export destinations.

The official further announced that 1.796 million tons of products worth $1.745 billion were imported to the province in the first 11 months of this year, with 37 percent growth in value, and 20 percent fall in weight, year on year.

He named wheat, rice, cattle corn, cattle oats, mango, banana, sesame, potato, live livestock, cloth, tea, mats, automobile spare parts, light and heavy automobile tires, cooling devices, spices, and fish as the main imported products, and Russia, Pakistan, France, Germany, India, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, China, Thailand, Netherlands, Kenya and Afghanistan as the major sources of imports.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports rose 12.22 percent during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

According to Mohammad Rezvani-Far, Iran exported about 111.3 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $48.8 billion in the mentioned 11 months, registering a 1.16-percent decline in weight.

Liquefied natural gas was the main exported product in the said time span, accounting for 13.97 percent of the total value of the exports, the IRICA head said.

Major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India, according to the official.

The average value of each ton of exported goods has increased from $386 in the first 11 months of last year to $439 in the current year’s same period, which indicates a growth of 13.54 percent.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic imported 33.6 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $53.7 billion in the first 11 months of the present year, with a 15.28 percent growth in value and an 8.61 percent decrease in weight, year on year.

The IRICA head noted that the import of basic goods in the 11 months of this year has reached 22.6 million tons worth $17.8 billion, indicating a 6.33-percent growth in value and a 16.42-percent decrease in weight, year on year.

Corn, rice, soybeans, wheat, sunflower oil, barley, and soybean meal were among the items imported into the country in the said period, according to Rezvani-Far.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the mentioned 11 months, followed by China, Turkey, India, and Germany.

MA/MA