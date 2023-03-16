Iranian teams learn fate at six 2023 AVC Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian teams discovered their opponents at the 2023 Asian Volleyball Championships.

The drawing of lots for the remaining six events was organized at the AVC Headquarters in Bangkok, with representatives of all participating teams joining on Zoom.

A total of 12 teams confirmed their participation in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women from June 18 to 25 in Gresik, East Java, Indonesia.

Iran are drawn in Pool B along with Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong. Indonesia are in Pool A with Macao and Philippines.

Pool C comprises India, Australia and Kazakhstan, with Uzbekistan, Mongolia and Vietnam in Pool D.

The first edition of the Asian Men’s U16 Volleyball Championship during July 22 and 29 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which serves as the Asian qualification tournament to secure top three teams in the next year’s FIVB Volleyball Men’s U17 World Championship, sees a total of 15 teams chase their dreams of winning the historic title.

Kazakhstan and Hong Kong China joined hosts Uzbekistan in Pool A, while Pool B features Bahrain, India, Thailand and Australia. Pool C consists of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Japan and China, with Kuwait strutting their staff with Pakistan, Mongolia and Chinese Taipei in Pool D.

On the opening day on July 22, hosts Uzbekistan are due to play Hong Kong, China. Thrills can also be expected in the tough match between Iran and Japan, Saudi Arabia against China and Chinese Taipei against Pakistan.

In the 1st Asian Women’s U16 Volleyball Championship in Hangzhou, China between July 1 and 8, 2023, a total of 12 teams confirmed to strut their stuff in the eight-day event, which will see top three teams make the cut for the next year’s FIVB Volleyball Women’s U17 World Championship.

The participating teams comprise hosts China, Mongolia and Uzbekistan in Pool A, with Japan, Australia and Iran in Pool B. Hong Kong China joined Thailand and Kazakhstan in Pool C, while Pool D features Chinese Taipei, Macao and India.

China will take on Mongolia in their opening encounter, while Japan play Australia, Thailand meet Hong Kong China and India challenge Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile, a large number of 18 teams will fight it out for the prestigious title when Iran will play host to the 22nd Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship in Tehran between August 19 and 26, 2023.

Defending and consecutive two-time champions Iran are in Pool A with Hong Kong China and Iraq, while Japan, silver medalists at the previous edition on home soil two years ago and former 9-time Asian champions, will be pitted against Uzbekistan and Thailand in Pool B.

Pool C consists of former 3-time champions China, Kazakhstan and Indonesia, while Pool D features Chinese Taipei, Bahrain and Mongolia.

Qatar, India and Afghanistan are in Pool E, with Pool F comprising Pakistan, former 4-time winners Korea and Bangladesh.

Hosts Iran will have a rest day on the first-day meet, while Hong Kong China will take on Iraq, Thailand challenge Japan and Indonesia face China. The other encounters on the opening day see Chinese Taipei meet Mongolia, Qatar play India and Bangladesh take on Korea.

And, Iran have been pitted against Japan at the highly-anticipated 22nd Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship.

The competition will be held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand from September 3 to 10.

Reigning and five-time champions Japan will compete in Pool B together with Iran and India.

Hosts and 2009 and 2013 Asian champion Thailand are in Pool A with Australia and Mongolia, while Pool C comprises Korea, which have yet won gold medal in this topflight championship, Chinese Taipei, Vietnam and Uzbekistan, with powerhouses China in Pool D with Kazakhstan, Hong Kong China and Philippines.