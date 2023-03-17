Noruz offers opportunity to promote lesser-known province, tourism official says

TEHRAN –Domestic trips during the Persian New Year (Noruz) holidays offer a great opportunity to discover the tourist attractions and beauties of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, a lesser-known travel destination in southwest Iran, the province’s governor has said.

With a unique potential in the tourism sector, the province is ready to welcome Noruz travelers in the best way possible, Gholamali Heidari explained on Thursday.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari has various traditions and rituals related to tribal lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which are exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

