‘Biogas plants required to generate power in wastewater treatment plants’

TEHRAN- The managing director of Tehran Wastewater Company said that biogas power plants should be built to utilize the power generation capacity in other wastewater treatment plants of the country.

Abbas-Ali Mesr-Zadeh made the remarks referring to the construction of the biogas power plant of units 5 and 6 of South Tehran Wastewater Treatment Plant, which was put into operation in the presence of Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian on Tuesday morning.

This power plant has the possibility of generating 15 million kilowatt hours of electricity with two combined heat and power (CHP) generators with a total nominal capacity of 2.4 megawatt hours.

Implementation of this project results in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by about 75,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

In this power plant, in addition to collecting the biogas from wastewater treatment and preventing its release, by generating electricity and heat from it and avoiding the consumption of fossil fuel to generate the required energy, the production and release of methane gas will also be prevented.

A biogas plant is a facility that provides oxygen-free conditions where anaerobic digestion can occur. Simply put, it's an artificial system where you can turn waste into sustainable energy and fertilizers, with positive effects on the environment.

Combined heat and power (CHP), also known as cogeneration, is the concurrent generation of electricity or mechanical power and useful thermal energy (heating and/or cooling) from a single source of energy.

According to Mesr-Zadeh, the first urban wastewater biomass power plant was opened in Tehran in the same treatment plant in the Iranian calendar year 1389 (March 2010-March 2011).

