"Drunk and Stoned": A True Account of Captivity

As IRNA reported, the Islamic Revolution Publishers Association, and Iran Book Agency worked together to hold the 15th session of "The Taste of the Book," which focused on a review of the Hujatullah Irvani's novel "Drunk and Stoned".

About Azizullah Farrokhi's traits and his bravery before and after the Islamic revolution, Hujatullah Irvani stated during this discussion that Mr. Farrokhi, the book's narrator, had only shared memories of the holy defense period and his confinement during that time.

Sadly, little is said about memories from the time before and during the revolution. The increase in the book's size was the root cause of this problem.

The author of the book "Drunk and Stoned" announced his familiarity with the atmosphere of war and being on the fronts as the reason for the correct understanding of the narrator's statements and memories.

"I participated in several missions from 1984 to the end of the war, which helped me to better understand the main character's statements. I wrote this book with the intention of preserving the holy defense culture. Of course, "Hills of Red Tulips" was my first book, so this is hardly my first creative endeavor," he added.

In addition, Azizullah Farrokhi, the narrator of the book "Drunk and Stoned," stated that the Supreme Leader admonished them for failing to share the experiences of the holy defense era during their meetings with him, which is why it is important to recount the experiences of the captivity.

"My personal opinion was that these memories are related to me and there is no point in recounting them; But the opinion of the Supreme Leader was that these memories belong to the Iranian nation, it is related to the culture of these people and this land and water, so I decided to recount my memories with this goal in mind," said Azizullah Farrokhi.

At the end, Farrokhi announced that he was happy that this book has been published and that he had partially fulfilled his mission to deliver this message to his dear people.

