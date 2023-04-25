Paykan lose to Sport Center 1 at 2023 Asian Club Volleyball opener

TEHRAN – Paykan of Iran lost to Vietnamese team Sport Center 1 3-2 (25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-10) in the 2023 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship opener on Tuesday.

Paykan will meet King Whale Taipei from Chinese Taipei and Japanese Hisamitsu Springs on Friday and Saturday in Pool A, respectively.

The 2023 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship is the 23rd edition of the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship, an annual international women's volleyball club tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV).

The tournament takes place in Vĩnh Phúc, Vietnam, from April 25 to May 2.

The winners of the tournament will qualify for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship.