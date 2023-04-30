Annecy festival picks “Our Uniform”, “Juliet and the King”

TEHRAN – The Iranian animations “Our Uniform” and “Juliet and the King” have been selected to be screened at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market.

“Our Uniform” by Yeganeh Moqaddam will be screened in the official competition for short films in the major international festival, which will take place from June 11 to 17 in Annecy, France.

In this film, an Iranian girl unfolds her school memories through the wrinkles and fabric of her old uniform. She admits that she’s nothing but a “female” and explores the roots of this idea in her school years.

“Juliet and the King” will be screened in the Work in Progress sessions, which give the audience the opportunity to discover the various stages of animated feature and short films, series and XR works in production.

This category gives attendees a chance to meet the teams behind the projects and question them on their artistic choices, the production process and the challenges they are facing along the way.

Directed by Ashkan Rahgozar, “Juliet and the King” follows the Iranian King who gets an invitation to visit France. While visiting a “Romeo and Juliet” play in Paris, the actress catches his eye. He falls in love with her so deeply that he asks her to perform the same play in Tehran, so he can impress her and win her heart. Julie, the actress, decides to take this chance with the help of her friend Jamal. But she suddenly finds herself among jealous court ladies.

In the official competition for feature films, the Annecy festival will screen “La Sirène” by France-based Iranian director Sepideh Farsi.

The story of the animation co-produced by Germany, Belgium, France and Luxembourg is set in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan in 1980. The residents hold out against an Iraqi siege. Among them, 14-year-old Omid decides to stay in the city with his grandfather until his older brother returns. Omid finds an abandoned boat in Abadan's port. Could this be the way to save his family?

Photo: A poster for the Iranian animation “Juliet and the King” directed by Ashkan Rahgozar.

MMS/YAW