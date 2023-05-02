Paykan 7th in 2023 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Paykan defeated Hong Kong’s Hip Hing 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-19) at the 2023 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Tuesday.

The Iranian team came seventh in the tournament.

Paykan lost to Sport Center of Vietnam 3-2, King Whale Taipei 3-1, Japanese Hisamitsu Springs 3-0 and Kazakhstan’s Altay 3-0 and defeated Mongolia’s Khuvsgul Erchim 3-0 and Hong Kong’s Hip Hing 3-0 in the tournament.

Vietnamese Sport Center 1 Vietnam and Thailand Diamond Food–Fine Chef will play in the final.

The tournament takes place in Vĩnh Phúc, Vietnam, from April 25 to May 2.

The winners of the tournament will qualify for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship.