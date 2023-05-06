Iran’s technical, engineering services export to Iraq significantly rises

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian said that the export of technical and engineering services to Iraq has experienced significant growth in recent years, IRNA reported.

Speaking to the press after a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fazel in Baghdad on Friday, Mehrabian said: “There have been significant exchanges in exporting technical and engineering services in the field of electricity industry between the two countries.”

Mehrabian stated that capable Iranian companies have built power plants in Iraq, saying: “In addition to exchanging experience regarding the maintenance and repair of power plants, network development, etc., good negotiations have also been held in other fields.”

“There are common issues between the two countries of Iran and Iraq regarding water and electricity industries and the two sides have many exchanges in this field,” the minister added.

Mehrabian further mentioned the long history of electricity exchanges between the two neighbors and said: “Today, the capacities of electricity exchange between the two countries have increased.”

Mehrabian, who is the head of the Regional Center on Urban Water Management (RCUWM), affiliated with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), arrived in Baghdad on Friday to attend the country’s Third International Water Conference.

Also, in a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Water Resources Aoun Dhiab Abdullah late on Friday Mehrabian emphasized the need for the development of bilateral relations in the water industry and noted that Iran is ready to implement joint water projects with Iraq.

He stressed that promoting the level of cooperation with neighboring countries, especially Iraq, is one of the priorities of the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi.

The relations between Iran and Iraq are presently ‘amicable and friendly’ but efforts should be made to improve and expand the level of the ties in the future at the highest level, Mehrabian emphasized.

EF/MA

Photo: Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian (L) and Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fazel speak to the press in Baghdad on Friday.