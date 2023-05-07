Blossoming beauty: rosewater festival is a place to be

Once again, joyous celebrations of roses take center stage in Kashan and many other Iranian villages and towns where rosewater production is at its peak.

Golab-Giri or rosewater festival is observed annually during May and June, when the country’s lush rose fields bloom and produce an exquisite scent. During the festival, people come together in the fields to witness the rose petals being picked and distilled to create the fragrant oil.

A Golab-Giri festival begins with a procession of the locals carrying baskets of roses to local distilleries. The flowers are then sorted and placed in large copper pots where they are boiled to produce the oil. The pots are made from bricks, stones, and mud.

The festival-goers may watch the process of a time-honored distillation, the steam rising from the pots as the fragrant oil is captured in jars.

Aside from the actual production of rosewater, the attendees may roam through vibrant bazaars where local vendors sell all sorts of rose-infused products, such as perfumes, soaps, and even tea. In fact, rosewater is an essential ingredient in Persian cuisine. Furthermore, there are various musical and cultural events, including folk dances and traditional performances.

The concentration of flowers and herbs has a deep history in Iran. Many believe traditionally distilled rosewater is of higher quality than that produced in factories, probably due to the shorter time interval between the harvest and distillation practices.

Rosewater is traditionally produced from a very sweet-smelling kind of flower, best known as Mohammadi roses in the country. Flower harvesting is almost completed early in the morning. According to rumors, essential oil quantity and quality decline as a result of delays in harvesting or transport to the distillery.

80 liters of water and almost 30 kilograms of rose petals are added to each pot, which is connected to metal pipes to allow steam to pass through to create the hydrosol. Distillation waste can either be fed to animals or composted.

Locals believe that rose oil and rosewater have therapeutic rewards. Some say rose oil calms the mind and relieves depression, grief, stress, and tension. Narratives say that rosewater products help improve skin health, colds, and digestive system issues.

A highlight of the Iranian cultural calendar, Golab-Giri is a reminder of the importance of preserving and appreciating these ancient customs and traditions that have been passed down through generations. However, it is not merely a celebration of the rose harvest, but also a celebration of Iranian hospitality and generosity.

AFM