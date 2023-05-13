Annual export from Tehran province rises 19%

TEHRAN- The value of export from Tehran province increased by 19 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20), according to a provincial official.

Mahmoud Seyjani, the director-general of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, announced that 826,000 tons of non-oil goods worth $1.444 billion were exported from Tehran province in the previous year.

He said Tehran imported 537,000 tons of non-oil goods valued at $11.016 billion during the past year, with a 13 percent fall in the worth of imports.

The official further stated that Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan, Germany and Afghanistan were the first five export markets of Tehran province, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, Turkey, Germany and Switzerland were the first five sources of imports to the province in the past year.

As announced by the spokesman of Trade Development Committee of the Iranian House of Industry, Mining, and Trade, the value of Iran’s non-oil export rose 10 percent in the past year.

Ruhollah Latifi said that 122.056 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $53.166 billion were exported in the previous year.

China with the purchase of $14.584 billion of commodities (no change), Iraq with $10.238 billion (15 percent growth), Turkey with $7.459 billion (23 percent growth), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with $5.767 billion (28 percent growth), and India with $2.146 billion (18 percent growth) were the first five export destinations of Iranian goods in 1401, the official stated.

Latifi further announced that 37.18 million tons of non-oil commodities valued at $59.655 billion were imported to the country during the past year, with a 10 percent drop in weight, and a 13 percent rise in worth, year on year.

The UAE with sales of $18.395 billion (11 percent growth), China with $15.744 billion (24 percent growth), Turkey with $6.99 billion (15 percent growth), India with $2.019 billion (80 percent growth), and Germany with $2.019 billion (five percent growth), were the first five countries supplying goods to Iran in 1401, he stated.

The official went on to say that the country's non-oil trade reached 159.236 million tons worth $112.821 billion in the previous year, with an 11.2 percent growth year on year.

MA