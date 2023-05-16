Tourism minister says government supports ecotourism projects

TEHRAN – Iran’s government is supportive of ecotourism projects, the tourism minister said on Monday.

Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami announced the government’s serious support for ecotourism projects, IRIB reported.

“Moreover, subsequent monitoring is also on the agenda, and measures should be taken in such a way that the capacities of ecotourism reach sustainability, particularly in rural areas,” Zarghami said.

“Our priority is to help eco-lodge units mature outside cities to reinforce ecotourism and local economy,” he said.

Currently, some 3,400 authorized eco-lodge units are active across the country. Experts believe that many people have a growing tendency to experience local cultures and old-fashioned way of life that can be realized in the countryside.

Having a very diverse natural setting, Iran offers varied excursions to nature lovers. Sightseers may live with a nomad or rural family or enjoy an independent stay. The country is home to abundant historical mansions, caravanserais, bathhouses, madrasas, and other massive monuments, which can buttress its budding tourism and hospitality sectors if managed appropriately and refurbished properly.

To buttress the hospitality industry, tens of historical mansions and rural houses have been repurposed into eco-lodge units across the country to attract more domestic and foreign tourists. Such houses represent the indigenous culture, local customs, traditions, and stories, while the guests are served delicious food with local ingredients.

