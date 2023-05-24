Iran defeat Afghanistan at 2023 CAFA U20 Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Afghanistan 4-1 at the 2023 CAFA U20 Championship on Wednesday.

Reza Mirzaeian netted a brace and Yousef Mazraeh and Mehdi Mahdavi scored a goal each.

The match was held at the CSKA Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Iran had lost to Uzbekistan 3-2 in their opening match.

Iran will play Turkmenistan and Tajikistan on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is one of five regional bodies of governance in association football in Asia. It governs association football, futsal, and beach football in Central Asia. CAFA consists of six national association members.