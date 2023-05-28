Car manufacturing rises 48% in 2 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- Car manufacturing in Iran rose 48 percent in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), as compared to the same two months in the previous year.

According to the director general of the Iranian Industry Ministry’s Auto Industry Office, Iranian carmakers managed to manufacture over 193,000 vehicles in the mentioned month, IRNA reported.

Abdollah Tavakoli Lahijani said that during the mentioned two months the country’s automakers produced nearly 165,000 passenger cars, registering a 45 percent rise compared to the same period of the last year.

The production of various types of trucks also increased by 58 percent, year on year, the official said.

Car manufacturing in Iran increased by 39 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20), as the Iranian carmakers manufactured 1,347,394 vehicles in the mentioned year.

In the past year, 1,182,078 passenger cars were manufactured in the country, registering a 35-percent rise year on year.

Vans accounted for the lion’s share of the production in the past year, as 125,507 vans were manufactured, with a 56-percent growth.

In the past year, 34,136 trucks were manufactured, with a 150 percent rise.

The manufacturing of buses stood at 1,391, and minibusses, and middle buses at 1,118, registering a growth of 88 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

Also, about 450,000 motorcycles were manufactured in the previous year, with a 61.2 percent rise year on year.

Meanwhile, the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (known as OICA) ranked Iran sixth in the world in terms of car manufacturing growth in 2022.

According to the OICA data, car manufacturing in Iran increased by 19 percent in 2022, as the country manufactured 1.064 million vehicles in the mentioned year, while the figure was 894,000 in 2021.

The international organization in its annual report released in mid-March had ranked Iran as the world’s 16th largest automaker in 2022.

According to the OICA report, Iran’s position among the world’s top automakers has improved by three places in 2022 compared to the previous year making the country stand above industrial countries like the UK, Russia, and the Czech Republic. The Islamic Republic was ranked 19th in the OICA list of the world’s top automakers in 2021.

Based on the mentioned report, Iranian automakers managed to manufacture 1,064,298 vehicles in 2022 to register a 19-percent growth compared to the previous year.

According to the OICA data, in 2022, more than 85 million cars were produced worldwide, indicating a six percent growth compared to 2021.

Also, European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), in its annual report released in late February, ranked Iran as the world’s 11th largest automaker in 2022.

According to the ACEA report, Iran’s position among the world’s top automakers has improved by eight places in 2022 compared to the previous year. The Islamic Republic was ranked 19th in the ACEA list of the world’s top automakers in 2021.

Based on the mentioned report, Iranian automakers managed to manufacture 1,085,859 vehicles in 2022 to register a 10.8-percent growth compared to 979,969 cars in 2021.

According to the ACEA data, in 2022, more than 68 million cars were produced worldwide, indicating a 7.9 percent growth compared to 2021. About 63,200,000 cars were produced in the world in 2021.

EF/MA