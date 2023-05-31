Commodities worth over $1.4b exported from Khorasan Razavi in a year

TEHRAN- Non-oil products worth $1.434 billion were exported from Khorasan Razavi province, in the northeast of Iran, during the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20), an official with the customs department of the province announced.

Putting the weight of exported products at 2.222 million tons, Javad Jafari said that the annual export indicates 15 percent drop in weight, while 1.1 percent growth in value.

He named saffron in packages of more than 30 grams, pistachios, steel bars, apples, and flooring as the major exported products, and Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the main export destinations.

The official further announced that 275,000 tons of non-oil goods worth $644 million were imported to the province in the past year, with 11 percent and 20 percent growth in value and weight, respectively.

He named mobile phone, cotton, rice, yarn, wheat, and hot rolling machines as the main imported items, and the UAE, Tajikistan, Turkey, China, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan as the major sources of import.

As announced by the spokesman of Trade Development Committee of the Iranian House of Industry, Mining, and Trade, the value of Iran’s non-oil export rose 10 percent in the past year.

Ruhollah Latifi said that 122.056 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $53.166 billion were exported in the previous year.

China with the purchase of $14.584 billion of commodities (no change), Iraq with $10.238 billion (15 percent growth), Turkey with $7.459 billion (23 percent growth), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with $5.767 billion (28 percent growth), and India with $2.146 billion (18 percent growth) were the first five export destinations of Iranian goods in 1401, the official stated.

Latifi further announced that 37.18 million tons of non-oil commodities valued at $59.655 billion were imported to the country during the past year, with a 10 percent drop in weight, and a 13 percent rise in worth, year on year.

The UAE with sales of $18.395 billion (11 percent growth), China with $15.744 billion (24 percent growth), Turkey with $6.99 billion (15 percent growth), India with $2.019 billion (80 percent growth), and Germany with $2.019 billion (five percent growth), were the first five countries supplying goods to Iran in 1401, he stated.

The official went on to say that the country's non-oil trade reached 159.236 million tons worth $112.821 billion in the previous year, with an 11.2 percent growth year on year.

MA