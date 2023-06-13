Iran nominates eight villages for ‘Best Tourism Villages’ label 

TEHRAN –Iran has recently submitted the files of eight villages situated in diverse provinces for possible inscriptions as ‘Best Tourism Villages’ recognition, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

This title is expected to be awarded to various rural locations worldwide by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

This initiative is expected to put Iran’s rural destinations on the global map and earn them well-deserved recognition by the UNWTO.

Home to thousands of ancient villages, Iran perfectly suits the tastes of many domestic and even international vacationers who are seeking unique natural experiences, and unspoiled landscapes, stay in authentic accommodation, and feel local lifestyles.

Sightseers may stop for a rest with a rural or nomadic family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture whose magic know-hows passed down from generation to generation.

When it comes to rural tourism, Iran, which has many pristine yet diverse natural settings, has many to offer to nature lovers. Rural tourism as well as agritourism and farm stays can be regarded as a win-win both for local communities and post-modern travelers who are tracing unique experiences.

Rural tourism, most of all, sets the ground for economic development in rural areas by creating additional income and employment. It can also improve the social well-being in rural areas, for instance by stimulating improvements in infrastructure, sanitation, and electricity networks.

The World Tourism Organization sees rural tourism as a type of activity in which the visitor’s experience is related to a wide range of products generally linked to nature-based activities, agriculture, rural lifestyle, culture, angling, and sightseeing. Such tourism also possesses characteristics such as low population density, a landscape dominated by agriculture and forestry, as well as traditional social structure and lifestyle.

ABU/AM