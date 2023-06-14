Commodities worth $404m exported from Khuzestan province in a month

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 1.345 million tons of non-oil goods worth $404 million were exported from Khuzestan province, in the southwest of Iran, during the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20).

Behrouz Qareh-Beygi, an official with the customs department of the province, named petrochemicals, agricultural products, steel, constructional materials, mechanical and electronic tools, fishery, and foodstuff as the major exported items, and the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, China, Turkey, Russia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan as the main export destinations.

The official further announced that 707,000 tons of goods valued at $405 million were imported to the province in the first month of the current year.

As previously announced by the official, non-oil commodities worth $6.584 billion were exported from Khuzestan province during the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20).

Qareh-Beygi put the weight of exported commodities at 17.55 million tons, with a seven-percent growth year on year.

He named petrochemicals, agricultural products, steel, construction materials, mechanical and electronic devices, food and fishery as the main exported items, and the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, China, Southeast Asia, Turkey, Russia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan as the major export destinations.

The official further announced that 18.021 million tons of non-oil goods worth $10.677 billion were imported to the province in the previous year, with a 12-percent drop in weight, while a five-percent rise in value, as compared to the preceding year.

Based on the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade stood at $6.732 billion in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year.

The country exported 10.471 million tons of non-oil products worth $3.645 billion in the mentioned month, showing a 12.93 percent fall in value, and a 17.76 percent rise in weight, as compared to the first month of the previous year.

Liquefied natural gas, liquefied propane, liquefied butane, iron and steel ingots, and methanol were the major exported items, and China, Iraq, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India were the top export destinations of Iranian non-oil products in the first month.

Iran imported 1.829 million tons of non-oil commodities valued at $3.087 billion in the first month of this year, with a 13 percent drop in value, and a 24.79 percent fall in weight.

Corn as livestock food, soybeans, rice, mobile phones, and parts for car manufacturing were the main imported items, and the UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, and India were the major sources of import.

MA