Israel's isolation is increasing day by day

In a note, Kayhan the isolation of the Zionist regime. Pointing to Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed newspaper, it wrote: There are those in Israel who believe that the reason for not inviting Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington, that is usually done after every election and formation of a new government in Israel, is that the American government intends to reach understandings with Iran regarding the country's nuclear program; in this way, to avoid the possibility of Netanyahu using this trip to incite Congress and public opinion in America against the government, like what he did when the nuclear deal was signed in 2015.

The strategy adopted by Israel was to rely on America and Europe to stop Iran's nuclear program, especially during Netanyahu's premiership from 2009 onward; but now, with the steps of the new American government and the latest decisions of the International Atomic Energy Agency regarding Iran and the progress of this country in nuclear technology, Israel cannot rely on anyone other than itself, and the only option is to rely on itself.

Shargh: Success or failure

In an analysis, Shargh discussed the Iran-U.S. talks and said: The vague atmosphere that was going on with the news of the behind-the-scenes negotiations between Iran and the U.S. in recent weeks has also spread to the success or failure of these talks, and that is why contradictory news is being heard from media. Although some media talk about the possibility of an agreement between Iran and the United States, the officials of the Biden government still insist that there is no agreement with Tehran. Anthony Blinken said during a speech at the American Council on Foreign Relations that "currently there is no agreement on Iran's nuclear program, but we are still interested in finding diplomatic paths (with Iran)." Biden's team insists in official and public comments that there is no new nuclear deal. However, unofficially, the authorities of various countries have estimated the general outlines of the imminent ceasefire with Iran. Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress has never believed the repeated denials by the Biden government and has made every effort to use its power to prevent negotiations and conclusion of an agreement. These efforts, especially after the possibility of reaching an understanding and agreement instead of an official agreement to bypass Congress, caused the House of Representatives and the Senate to insist on their opposition more seriously.

Sobh-e-No: France and the silence of the celebrities

In an analysis, Sobh-e-No addressed the protests in France. It wrote: Although in the case of the 24-hour riot by the Wagner group, we saw a media coup in a way as if Putin was on the verge of collapse, they are mum in the face of what is happening in Paris and avoid emotional analyses. In Western countries, police deal with every type of protest with the full support of government, and there is no news of regret from the self-proclaimed human rights groups. The traitorous Persian-language media, which spread scenes of chaos, war and protests for the Iranians, use the word "chaos" in the French protests and invite the people to calm down! Also, Macron, the president of France, who tried to play a special role in the riots in Iran in the fall of 1401(2022) by expressing support for the rioters and publicly met with the Iranian opposition leaders and chanted slogans for democracy, now blames social media networks for the events in France and emphasizes that restrictive measures should be applied in connection with social networks.

Etemad: Muslim unity angers global arrogance

In a commentary, Etemad discussed the insult and burning of the Quran in Sweden. It wrote: There are groups in the world who are upset with unity and harmony among Muslims and therefore they are trying to undermine Muslims. In fact, the two main pillars, the Quran and the Kaaba, are the world of unity and integration of Muslims. Enemies have correctly understood that in order to create division among Muslims, their intellectual and communication fields should be blocked. Behind the scene of this type of immoral and inhumane behavior is global arrogance and the perpetrators of this behavior are mercenaries who engage in any un-Islamic and inhumane movement to cause rift among Muslims. These behaviors are against freedom of speech because the desecration of the Quran as a criminal act has hurt the feelings of billions of people. Those who want freedom of speech and citizenship rights should see that more than two billion Muslims around the world are incensed with this movement and want to deal with the perpetrators of this type of behavior.