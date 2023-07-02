ICCIMA hosts conference on business opportunities in Bangladesh

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) hosted a conference on business opportunities in Bangladesh on Sunday in which the opportunities and challenges of the trade between the two countries were discussed.

As the ICCIMA portal reported, the gathering was attended by officials from both sides including the ambassadors of the two countries, Bangladesh’s commercial attaché in Tehran, and the deputy head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) along with businessmen and traders.

Speaking at the conference, ICCIMA acting Deputy Head for Foreign Affairs Niloufar Asadi said that despite the diverse fields of cooperation, the volume of trade between the two countries is not at a favorable level.

“The existing problems in the field of banking and transportation, and especially the lack of familiarity between businessmen and economic operators about the capacities of the two countries, have prevented the development of cooperation with Bangladesh,” she said.

Referring to the existence of a memorandum of understanding between the chambers of the two countries, she added that a joint committee will be formed between the two countries to facilitate removing obstacles and encouraging various commercial sectors for cooperation between the two countries.

