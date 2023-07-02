NIDC digs 27 oil, gas wells in 100 days

TEHRAN - National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) dug and completed the digging operations of 27 oil and gas wells during the first 100 days of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 30), the company’s managing director said.

According to Hamidreza Golpayegani, the drilled wells consisted of two development, and 25 workover ones, Shana reported.

Golpayegani had earlier declared the company’s infrastructure improvement in line with the programs of the Oil Ministry as the most important achievement of NIDC in the past year.

Speaking at the company’s annual board meeting, the official said NIDC’s performance in various operational, technical, engineering, support, services, and headquarters departments has been significant and improved in the previous year compared to the preceding two years.

“According to the statistics of our planning department, the productivity index [of the company] reached 62 percent past year, while this figure was 48 percent in 1400,” he noted.

NIDC managed to dig and complete 99 oil and gas wells in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 21).

According to Masoud Afshar, the deputy head of NIDC for drilling operation, the drilled wells consisted of 15 development, five exploratory, and 79 workover ones.

He said that 77 of the mentioned wells were drilled in the operational zone of the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), eight wells were drilled in the fields under the supervision of the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), eight in the fields under the operation of the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), two wells in the framework of project, and four in the operational zone of the drilling management department of National Iranian Oil company (NIOC).

Over 67,000 meters of drilling were conducted for drilling the mentioned wells, the official announced, and noted, “Comprehensive planning has been done to speed up the drilling operations and it is expected that with the reconstruction and modernization of the drilling machines and equipment, in the current year we will see the use of more drilling machines of the company in the oil-rich areas of the country.”

EF/MA