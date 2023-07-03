Tehran province records lowest inflation rate

TEHRAN – A review of the data released by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) shows that Tehran province with 43.9 percent recorded the lowest inflation rate in the twelve-month period that ended on June 21, which marks the end of the third Iranian calendar month Khordad.

The highest 12-month inflation rate is related to Yazd province with 58.8 percent, based on the SCI’s statistics.

The SCI has put the country’s average inflation rate in the twelve-month period that ended on June 21 at 28.5 percent, falling 0.6 percent from the figure for the twelve-month ended to the second month.

The center put the point-to-point inflation rate at 42.6 percent in the third month, which means families have paid an average of 42.6 percent more for purchasing the same package of commodities and services in that month, compared to the same month in the preceding year.

The Statistical Center of Iran has put the average inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 20, 2023, which marks the end of the past Iranian calendar year 1401, at 45.8 percent.

The center had put the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 20, 2022 (the end of the Iranian calendar year 1400) at 40.2 percent and that of the Iranian calendar year 1399 at 36.4 percent.

MA