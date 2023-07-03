Tourist exchange between Iran and Egypt set to resume after 44 years hiatus, official says

TEHRAN – After a 44-year pause, tourist exchange between Iran and Egypt is expected to resume, an Iranian tourism official has said.

It is anticipated that tourism exchange between the two countries will begin within the upcoming two months, ISNA quoted Farhad Davai as saying on Monday.

Following the recent agreement between Iran and Egypt, the direct exchange of tourists between the cities of Tehran, Mashhad, and Shiraz in Iran and the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh will now be possible after a 44-year hiatus, the official added.

This initiative is expected to commence within the next 45 days to two months, he noted.

Back in March, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced that Iranians can obtain a visa-on-arrival if they travel to South Sinai through a tourist agency.

Moreover, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdullahian has recently announced that the Islamic Republic is open to establishing cordial relations with all Islamic nations, including Egypt and Morocco, embracing the idea of normalization.

Iran’s relationship with Egypt has been severed since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

