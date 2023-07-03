Milakovic named Iran’s water polo technical director

TEHRAN - Dejan Milakovic was appointed as technical director of Iran national water polo team.

The Serbian has previously worked as head coach in Singapore and Malta national teams.

In late May, Mehdi Panamtash was appointed as head coach of Iran water polo team.

Panamtash replaced Aleksandar Ciric who parted ways with the national team after several years.

Team Melli will participate in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.