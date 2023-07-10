Quarterly export from Qom province stands at $72.6m

TEHRAN- The value of non-oil export from Qom province stood at $72.691 million during the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), according to a provincial official.

Esfandiyar Derikvandi, the director-general of the province’s Customs Department, put the weight of the exported products at 67,772 tons.

He said that the products have been exported to 35 countries, including Iraq, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, Syria, Armenia and Turkmenistan.

The official further announced that 19,195 tons of non-oil goods valued at $103.229 million were imported to the province in the first quarter of the present year.

As previously announced by Akbar Ebdali, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, the value of non-oil export from Qom province increased by 22 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20), as compared to the preceding year.

He said that 379,70 tons of non-oil goods valued at $347.743 million were exported from the province in the previous year, indicating also 28 percent growth in terms of weight, year on year.

The official named plastic materials, mineral fuels, shoes and sandals, copper wire, iron wire, eggs, polyester fibers, chemical products, and mechanical machines as the major exported items, and Iraq, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Syria, Russia, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan as the main export destinations.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran’s non-oil trade stood at 44.1 million tons worth $26.5 billion during the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year.

Based on the IRICA data, the country’s non-oil export reached 35.5 million tons worth $12.5 billion, while the imports were 8.6 million tons valued at $14 billion in the first quarter of the current year.

During the mentioned period, the exports rose 24.4 percent in weight but dropped 8.84 percent in terms of value, however, the imports increased one percent in weight and 5.79 percent in value, as compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and India were the top five export destinations of Iranian non-oil goods in the mentioned three months, and the UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, and India were the top five sources of import.

According to the IRICA data, corn, soybeans, sunflower seed oil, rice, wheat, and barley were the main items imported to the country.

MA