Iran ranks 11th in International Mathematical Olympiad

TEHRAN – Iranian students took six medals, ranking 11th at the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad which was held in Japan on July 2-13.

A gold medal from Ehsan Heidari, four silver medals from Sobhan Aram, Mohammad-Parsa Jafarnejadi, Arvin Taheri, and Mohammad-Ermia Qaseri, and a bronze medal from Pouria Rahmani placed the country 11th among 111 participating countries, ISNA reported.

According to the International Mathematical Olympiad rules, approximately 1/12 of the participants receive a gold medal, 2/12 receive a silver medal, and 3/12 receive a bronze medal.

Furthermore, even if they do not receive a medal, contestants who score a perfect 7 points on at least one problem are awarded an honorable mention.

IMO is the World Championship Mathematics Competition for High School students and is held each year in a different country.

The first IMO was held in 1959 in Romania, with seven countries participating. It has gradually expanded to over 100 countries from all seven continents.

At the 63rd edition of IMO which was held in Norway, Iran grabbed three gold medals and three silver medals, ranking 8th among 104 countries.

Iranian students grabbed two gold and two silver medals at the 34th edition of the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) held in the United Arab Emirates from July 3-11.

The IBO 2023 hosted 293 students from 76 countries.

Arman Forqani and Ali Qasemloui won the gold medals, while Kiyarash Behboudi and Aidin Naziri-Fard won the silver medals.

In the 33rd International Biology Olympiad, Iran's team was ranked first in the world by winning four gold medals.

The IBO 2022 was held in Armenia and attended by 65 countries.

MG

