Iran exporting elevator, escalator products to 15 countries

TEHRAN – Head of the Iran Chamber of Cooperatives (ICC) has said the country is currently exporting elevator and escalator parts and equipment to more than 15 countries across the globe, IRIB reported.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 11th International Exhibition of Elevators, Escalators, Conveyors, Components and Accessories which kicked off on Friday at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, Bahman Abdollahi said: “Considering the measures being taken in the elevator industry, the export of products from this industry will exceed the imports over the next two or three years.”

“The elevator and escalator industry has been a pioneering sector in the country’s construction industry and has had significant improvements in terms of quantity and quality,” Abdollahi said.

According to him, currently, 95 percent of the equipment and parts used in elevators and escalators are manufactured inside the country and only five percent of the necessary equipment is imported.

Abdollahi further pointed out that 1,200 escalators are manufactured annually in the country, and said: “Out of this number, less than 1,000 units are for domestic consumption, and more than 200 units can be exported.”

Annual exports from elevator, escalator industry stand at $2m

Also speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 11th International Exhibition of Elevators, Escalators, Conveyors, Components, and Accessories, Deputy Industry Minister Mohammad Mousavi said every year over $2 million worth of elevator and escalator equipment and parts are exported from the country.

Mousavi noted that currently, there are 400 companies manufacturing elevators and escalators across the country which have created job opportunities for more than 50,000 people.

There are also 30 knowledge-based companies active in the elevator and escalator industry that use modern technologies, he noted.

More than 130 domestic and foreign companies are showcasing their latest products and services at the international elevator and escalators exhibition which is open at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds until July 17.

EF/MA