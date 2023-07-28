Quarterly export from Semnan province rises 40% on year

TEHRAN- The value of export from Semnan province increased by 40 percent during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), according to a provincial official.

Morteza Hajian-Nejad, the director-general of the province’s Customs Department, announced that 60,889 tons of commodities worth $27.093 million were exported from Semnan province in the three-month period, indicating 29 percent growth in weight as well.

He named Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, Russia, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Russia, Kuwait, Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Japan as the major export destinations, and sodium hydroxide, wire and cable, refined oil, evaporative cooler, plastic containers, detergents, aluminum sheet, sulfuric acid, dry milk, salt, resin, washing machine, hydrochloric acid, calcium chloride, ceramics and tiles, and liquid paraffin as the main exported items.

As previously announced by the official, the value of export from Semnan province increased by 19 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20).

Hajian-Nejad said that commodities worth $120 million were exported from Semnan province in the previous year.

He named Afghanistan, Russia, Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the major export destinations, and wire and cable, detergent, plastic containers, sodium hydroxide, evaporative cooler, wool and light hydrocarbon as the main exported items.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran’s non-oil trade stood at 44.1 million tons worth $26.5 billion during the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year.

Based on the IRICA data, the country’s non-oil export reached 35.5 million tons worth $12.5 billion, while the imports were 8.6 million tons valued at $14 billion in the first quarter of the current year.

During the mentioned period, the exports rose 24.4 percent in weight but dropped 8.84 percent in terms of value, however, the imports increased one percent in weight and 5.79 percent in value, as compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and India were the top five export destinations of Iranian non-oil goods in the mentioned three months, and the UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, and India were the top five sources of import.

According to the IRICA data, corn, soybeans, sunflower seed oil, rice, wheat, and barley were the main items imported to the country.

MA