Europe's support for terrorism and sanctions against Iran

In a note, Siasat-e-Rooz wrote: The intelligence bodies’ success in aborting 43 “terrorist-Zionist operations” in different regions of Iran has made angry the West. In recent weeks, the West has been using with all its energy to engineer plots while seeking to put pressure on Iran.

The failure to implement these plans, along with developments such as Iran's permanent membership in (the) Shanghai (Cooperation Organization) and inviting Iran to the BRICS summit, has marked the West's inability to deal with Iran. In this situation, the European Union imposed new sanctions related to the drone industry against Iran by repeating the claim of Iran's military support for Russia in the Ukraine war by providing it with combat drones. While the West insists on sanctions policy, an article in the Foreign Policy magazine, referring to the failure of the United States in the policy of applying sanctions, says it is time for Washington to realize that the passion for sanctions weakens its global diplomatic and economic power.

Shargh: Blinken's statement means that America is ready to negotiate with Iran

In a commentary, Shargh discussed Anthony Blinken's recent statements regarding Iran's nuclear case in an interview with Abdolreza Farjirad, a professor of international relations, who said: "At the beginning of the new negotiations, security and interests have been important for Americans. They have separated their path from Israel regarding the nuclear case and said that Israel knows what to do about Iran.

When Qatar and Oman are becoming active again and sending a message, it shows collective coordination." The Americans used to say that the reason for our negotiations with Iran is to prevent further enrichment; now the discussion is about security and benefits. That is, Blinken is less focused on the nuclear issue; this talk is a positive sign. It means that America is willing to negotiate with Iran provided that Iran does not endanger the security and interests of America in the Middle East.

Maybe Iran has already insisted that we are not satisfied with the understanding but it is not clear. Mr. Blinken did not talk about the type of understanding and agreement. However, they may have changed their minds about the new messages exchanged by the regional officials.

Iran: Increasing BRICS share of global energy reserves with inclusion of Iran, Venezuela and Saudi Arabia

In an analysis, the Iran publication discussed the meeting of the BRICS National Security Council chiefs in South Africa in which Iran has participated as an observer. The newspaper wrote: Undoubtedly, a membership of countries such as the Islamic Republic of Iran, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela (in the economic bloc) can raise the share of BRICS in the world's energy reserves to a privileged level. In this regard, Ahmadian, Iran’s Secretary of the National Security Council, said: "Another challenge in the cyber field is the use of some countries' systems and platforms designed in a way to make others dependent on them and thereby interfere in their internal developments and security. A clear example of such abuse is the platforms designed the United States of America. By taking advantage of these facilities, they have tried to make different types of interventions and create insecurity in other societies. The lack of fair international laws in the field of cyberspace has caused the U.S. government to consider international cyberspace as its sovereign territory and influence the governance of different countries, especially their national security.

Hamshahri: America looking for excuse for economic war on Iran

Hamshahri wrote in a note: A court in the United States has sentenced Behrooz Mokhtari from the state of Virginia to 41 months in prison and a fine of several million dollars on the pretext of violating the U.S. sanctions against Iran. American prosecutors have claimed that the 72-year-old man knowingly did business with Iran without obtaining permission from the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Treasury. In line with its hostile goals against Iran and advancing the economic war against the country, the U.S. administration has imposed sanctions under various pretexts. Washington requires American companies based in third countries to obey these sanctions. Through the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence (TFI), the United States is directing the economic war against Iran, hitting the resistance groups and turning the American financial system into a pressure tool against the economy of countries that are not aligned with Washington. The Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence is the silent war room against Iran. In this regard, CNN wrote: "They are, in fact, responsible for crippling Iran's economy, and the activities of this office are usually done without fuss, but they are effective."

