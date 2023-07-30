Iran U23 team win 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup

TEHRAN – Iran U23 team claimed the title of the 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup on Sunday.

The young Persians defeated Tajikistan 1-0 to register their fourth win in the tournament.

Ali Akrami scored the solitary goal of the match.

Iran lost to Turkmenistan 2-1 in their opening match but defeated Kyrgyzstan 1-0, Afghanistan 5-1 and Uzbekistan 5-0 in their following matches.

Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan competed in the tournament.

The round-robin tournament was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 23 to 30.

The winning team was determined by the number of points scored.