Iran victorious over Kyrgyzstan at 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup
July 24, 2023 - 14:37
TEHRAN – Iran U23 team defeated Kyrgyzstan 1-0 at the 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup on Monday.
Iran had started the campaign with a 2-1 loss against Turkmenistan on Sunday.
Iran are scheduled to face Afghanistan on Wednesday.
Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan compete in the tournament.
The round-robin tournament is being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 23 to 30.
The winning team will be determined by the number of points scored.
