Tehran hosting intl. exhibition of construction industry

TEHRAN- The 23rd International Exhibition of Building and Construction Industry (Iran Confair 2023) was opened by Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Thursday.

Syria’s Economy and Foreign Trade Minister Mohammad Samer al-Khalil and Head of Iran Chamber of Cooperatives (ICC) Bahman Abdollahi and several MPs also attended the opening ceremony, IRNA reported.

More than 800 domestic and foreign exhibitors are participating in this four-day exhibition.

Representatives of over 60 foreign companies from countries including Sweden, the UK, Germany, Spain, China, Turkey, Poland, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are showcasing their latest achievements and products in this exhibition.

The exhibition covers a variety of areas including construction tool wares, equipment and machinery, roof and wall coverings and prefabricated parts, cooling and heating facilities, work safety equipment and supplies, bathrooms, saunas and kitchens, door and window, automatic doors, interior decoration and architecture, paint, glue and resin and insulators, building stones, sanitary faucets, industrialization and new technologies, tiles, ceramics, parquet (wall-to-wall carpet) and floor coverings, electrical and electronic equipment and supplies, and pipes and fittings.

Scientific and research centers, consultants and contractors, financial and credit institutions, publications and software firms, as well as, some state-run institutions are also partaking in the event.

Holding B2B meetings in order to develop the export of technical and engineering products and services with the presence of 220 trade delegations from 23 countries, as well as dozens of conferences, workshops and specialized meetings with the presence of university professors, experts, mass builders, consulting engineers and university students are among the programs scheduled held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

