33,000 ha of land added to cities to implement National Housing Movement projects

TEHRAN- As announced by the head of the National Land and Housing Organization, 33,000 hectares of land have been already added to the cities for the implementation of the National Housing Movement projects.

Arsalan Maleki said that 1.6 million residential units can be constructed on these 33,000 hectares.

In some cities, more land has been provided than the number of applicants and the conditions for registering new applicants are available; But in the provinces of Fars, Kordestan and Khorasan Razavi, there is a deficit in the supply of land compared to the number of applicants, the official stated.

Back in June, Transport and Urbana Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash announced that 1.25 million units of the National Housing Movement plan are under construction in the country.

The minister also said that 3,000 hectares of land have been allocated to this plan so far.

After National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program to provide affordable housing units for the low-income classes.

The operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of the National Housing Movement began in February 2022.

The ceremony to begin the mentioned operation and also to launch some development projects in the housing sector was attended by former Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi.

Also, in July 2022, the minister inaugurated a project for the construction of the first group of affordable housing units for laborers under the framework of the National Housing Movement.

MA