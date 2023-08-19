Iran looking for fifth title at Asian Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran will meet Hong Kong on Sunday in their opening match of the 2023 Asian Volleyball Championship, looking for the title for the fifth time.

Team Melli will also play Iraq in Pool A a day later.

The 22nd edition of the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship will be held in Urmia, Iran from Aug. 19 to 26.

Japan, who are the favorites to win the 2023 edition, are the most decorated team with nine titles.

South Korea and Iran have won the trophy four times each.

Japan currently are the best Asian team in the FIVB ranking sitting in the fifth place, while Iran are in the 10th place.