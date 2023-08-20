Iran too strong for Hong Kong at 2023 Asian Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Hong Kong 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-16) in the 22nd Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday.

Team Melli will also play Iraq in Pool A on Monday.

The 22nd edition of the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship is being held in Urmia, Iran from Aug. 19 to 26.

Japan, who are the favorites to win the 2023 edition, are the most decorated team with nine titles.

South Korea and Iran have won the trophy four times each.

Japan are the best Asian team in the FIVB ranking sitting in the fifth place, while Iran are in the 10th place.