Iran beat China at 2023 Asian Volleyball Championship semis

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball team defeated China 3-0 (25- 20, 25-23, 25-23) in the 2023 Asian Volleyball Championship semifinals on Friday.

Iran will play Japan, who beat Qatar 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-14, 28-26) earlier in the day, in the final match on Saturday.

China will meet Qatar in the bronze medal match.

The competition is being held in Urmia, Iran.

Japan are the most decorated team with nine titles. South Korea and Iran have won the trophy four times each.

Japan are the best Asian team in the FIVB ranking sitting in the fifth place, while Iran are in the 10th place.