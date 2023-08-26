Japan down Iran to win 2023 Asian Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Japan defeated Iran in straight sets (25-20, 25-18, 25-18) on Saturday to win the title of the 2023 Asian Volleyball Championship.

Milad Ebadipour led Iran with eight points, while Japan's Yuji Nishida scored 15 points.

Japan, nicknamed Ryujin Nippon, won the title for the 10th time.

South Korea and Iran have won the trophy four times each.

In the competition held in Urmia, Iran from Aug. 19 to 26, Behrouz Ataei’s side defeated Hong Kong 3-0 and Iraq 3-1 Pool A.

Iran then defeated Pakistan 3-0 in Round of 12 and beat China 3-0 to book a place in the final match.

Earlier in the day, Qatar defeated China 3-0 to win the bronze medal.

Report by Masoud Hossein