Iran into 2023 Asian Volleyball Championship semis

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Pakistan 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-13) on Wednesday to advance to semifinals of the 22nd Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship.

Meysam Salehi led Iran with 18 points, while Murad Khan scored nine points for Pakistan.

Iran will play the winners of China and South Korea on Friday.

The competition is being held in Urmia, Iran.

Team Melli had defeated Hong Kong 3-0 and Iraq 3-1 in Pool A.

Japan, who are the favorites to win the 2023 edition, are the most decorated team with nine titles.

South Korea and Iran have won the trophy four times each.

Japan are the best Asian team in the FIVB ranking sitting in the fifth place, while Iran are in the 10th place.