Iranian long-serving sports journalist Kazemi passes away

TEHRAN – Iranian renowned sports journalist Mehdi Kazemi passed away on Monday in Tehran, capital of Iran at the age of 75.

With about sixty years of experience, Kazemi passed away after a long battle with the disease.

He published sports crosswords puzzle for the first time in the Iranian newspapers.

Kazemi started his professional work as a reporter at Donyaye Varzesh (World of Sports) and also worked in several sports dailies, namely Abrar Varzeshi, Iran Varzeshi, Khabar Varzeshi and Ettela’at.

He will be laid to rest at the Behesht-e Zahra cemetery in Tehran on Wednesday.

Iranian sports family express condolences over the death of the veteran journalist.