2023 FIBA World Cup: France beat Iran

TEHRAN – France basketball team defeated Iran 82-55 in the FIBA World Cup 2023 on Thursday.

France’s Nando de Colo and Guerschon Yabusele contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Meisam Mirzaei and Behnam Yakhchali collected 11 points for Iran each.

This win gave France one rare bright spot in an otherwise gloomy campaign in Jakarta having failed to progress to the main table after a preliminary round for the first time in the FIBA World Cup since 1986.

“Congratulations to France. I think they came out much stronger here against us. Playing back-to-back against Spain and France was not easy today. Especially in the 2nd half, we did not play good anymore, and they won the game,” Iran guard Behnam Yakhchali said.