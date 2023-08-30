Iran suffer third successive loss at 2023 FIBA World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team lost to Spain 85-65 in Group G of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Mohammad Amini led the way for Iran with 19 points and 3 rebounds at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

Spain’s Juancho Hernangomez had 21 points and 5 rebounds.

Team Melli had lost to Brazil 100-59 and Ivory Coast 71-69 in the Group.

Iran are scheduled to play France and Lebanon on Thursday and Saturday in Group P.

The competition is being held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.