Iran edged by Ivory Coast at 2023 FIBA World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran suffered a narrow 71-69 loss against Ivory Coast in the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Monday at the Jakarta’s Indonesia Arena.

Nisre Zouzoua led Ivory Coast with 17 points and 4 rebounds.

Iran’s Behnam Yakhchali had 19 points and 5 rebounds.

“After the last game against Brazil our response was very important. I think we did it in the best way. We started the game very well and had the lead for most of the game,” Iran guard Yakhchali said.

“They made better decisions in the last minute of the game and won. I'm proud of my team, my teammates and the coaching staff,” he added.

“We fought until the end and have to keep on going like this,” Yakhchali concluded.

Team Melli had lost to Brazil 100-59 in their opening match in Group G.

Iran will play world No. 1 Spain on Wednesday.