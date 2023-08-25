Tough task ahead of Iran as they face Brazil at 2023 FIBA World Cup opener

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team will start the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Saturday with a tough match against Brazil.

Iran, the No. 22 in FIBA ranking, will face No. 13 Brazil at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

Hakan Demir’s side will then get a one-day rest before playing against Ivory Coast on Aug. 28. Iran will play their last group-stage match against Spain on Aug. 30.

Iran lost to Brazil 79-50 in Group A of the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Under leadership of Demir, Team Melli had lost two times to Lebanon and Russia and also suffered loss against Monte Negro, Georgia and South Sudan.

Iran just defeated Jordan and Venezuela and it means it will be an uphill battle to get to the sweet 16.

This is their fourth consecutive World Cup, the closest Iran got to top 16 was in 2010, when they finished 19th.