Iran fall short against Lebanon at 2023 FIBA World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran basketball team lost to Lebanon 81-73 in their last match in the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Saturday.

Mohammad Amini scored for Iran 22 points, while Lebanon’s Arkaji Wael collected 21 points.

Iran basketball team lost to Brazil 100-59 in the opening match and suffered two more losses against Ivory Coast 71-69 and Spain 65–85 in Group G.

Team Melli had also lost to France 82-55 in Group P.

Japan qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as the best team from Asia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Lebanon as the second-best Asian team earned a ticket to one of four Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (OQT) next year.

The remaining teams fight to be among the top 27 teams, which will guarantee them a spot in one of the OQTs.