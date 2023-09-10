Ex-basketballer Nikkhah Bahrami hits out at Iran federation

TEHRAN – Former small forward of Iran national basketball team, Samad Nikkhah Bahrami, has hit out at some people in Iran Basketball Federation.

Under presidency of Javad Davari, Iran failed to secure a place in the 2024 Olympic Games and Nikkhah said that some people in the federation misled the President.

“There are some people in the federation who have been chosen behind the scene. They gave Davari the wrong advices,” Nikkhah told Varzesh3.com.

Hamed Haddadi announced his retirement after during the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Iran suffered five losses against Brazil, Ivory Coast, Spain, France and Lebanon. Nikkhah says that Iran cannot find the replacement for their stars.

“Our clubs have not been able to find and train the talented players. It’s normal we cannot defeat even the Asian teams. Every team need to find replacement for their retired players. Our biggest problem in the sport is to build new players,” he added.

“I am ready to help our basketball but some people must leave the federation as soon as possible. They will not allow our basketball to grow,” he concluded.