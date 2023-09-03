Thanks ‘big man’ for all your hard work

TEHRAN - Hamed Haddadi has called it a career for Iran at the age of 38. He retired from national duty after 23 years.

He announced retirement in the final Classification Round matchup at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Haddadi, known ‘big man’, is the first Iranian to play in the National Basketball Association (NBA) when he debuted with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2008.

The 7-foot-2 big man also played at Dakota Wizards and the Phoenix Suns.

Haddadi led Iran’s golden generation’ for more than 10 years, where Team Melli claimed FIBA Asia Cup three times in 2007, 2009 and 2013.

He also represented Iran in two 2008 and 2020 Olympic Games and four FIBA World Cups (2010, 2014, 2019, 2023).

Haddadi made the Iranian proud for many years. The Iran basketball will never forget its golden generation Haddadi, Samad Nikkhah Bahrami, Mehdi Kamrani, Hamed Afagh, Javad Davari and Oshin Sahakian.

“I had a long career with the Iran national team since 2000s. It’s been 23 years now. I know I put everything for my national team. (Even) with my injuries, every time I can’t play or when I’m not in shape, I know I have my teammates here who can improve (the team),” Haddadi said.

“I feel good but I feel upset too because I’ll leave my country, my basketball (career), my teammates, young players who came here,” he added.

We hope to see you again as soon as possible.