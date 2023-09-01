600 books from Iran on show at 36th Moscow International Book Fair

TEHRAN-Iran is participating at the 36th Moscow International Book Fair opened on August 30 at the All-Russian Exhibition Center, also known as VDNH, in the Russian capital, Moscow.

Iran Book and Literature House represents Iran at the event, presenting over 600 titles in Persian and Russian, in cooperation with the Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Moscow, IRNA reported on Friday.

The titles include various subjects such as religion, children and young adults, Iranian studies, the Sacred Defense, resistance literature, classic and contemporary literature and arts among others.

Furthermore, various events such as specialized meetings, unveiling ceremonies and introduction of books, meetings with publishers, authors and MIBF’s officials are among the programs of Iran's stand at the event.

A part of the Iranian stand titled “The Corner of the Holy Quran” is allocated to display various types of printed Qurans. Iranian calligrapher Mohammad Ali Ghorbani is attending the fair, organizing programs for the audience on Quran calligraphy.

Besides Iran, more than 300 participants from Russia, Belarus, Germany, Kazakhstan and China have presented titles of all genres at the fair. This year’s guest of honor of MIBF is Belarus.

The book fair has included nearly 300 events in its program where participants can attend the presentations of literary works and communicate with authors.

Some side programs at the exhibition are centered on children and illustration. For an active presence in these events and exchange of experiences between Iran's publishing industry and other countries in the field of children's books and illustration, Iranian illustrator of children's and young adult books Mansoureh Mohammadi is also present at Iran stand.

Established in 1977, MIBF is an official member of the International Organization of Book Publishers. It is the major book forum in Russia and over the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) as a way to ?enter the book market not only of Russia but also abroad to meet the ?possible readers all over the world.

This year’s edition of the book fair will conclude on September 3.

Photo: A view of Iran’s stand at the book fair.

SS/

