Non-oil goods worth $3.7b exported from Bushehr province in 4 months

TEHRAN- Non-oil commodities valued at $3.741 billion were exported from Bushehr province, in the southwest of Iran, during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), a provincial official announced.

Ali Soleymani, the director-general of the province’s Customs Department, put the weight of exported goods at 9.88 million tons and said that the four-month non-oil export indicates four percent rise in weight, while 25 percent drop in value, year on year.

He named petrochemical products, gas condensate, cement and clinker, fish and shrimp, and fresh vegetables as the major exported items.

The official further announced that 172,000 tons of non-oil commodities valued at $614 million were imported to the province in the first four months of the present year, showing 16 percent and one percent decline in weight and value, respectively.

He named fabrics, spare parts of passenger cars, used crane bearings and roller bearings, bananas, tires, and industrial compressor radiators as the main imported items.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade reached $35.445 billion in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year.

Based on the mentioned data, Iran exported 45.758 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $15.906 billion in the mentioned four months, IRIB reported.

The exports of non-oil commodities in the mentioned four months increased by 28.56 percent in terms of weight.

Meanwhile, some 11.842 million tons of goods valued at $19.539 billion were imported into the country in the said period, indicating a 10.82-percent rise in terms of value compared to the last year’s same time span.

The average value of each ton of exported goods in the first four months of the current year was $348 and the average value of each ton of imported goods was $1,650.

Iran's top export destination during this period was China with $4.644 billion worth of imports from the Islamic Republic, followed by Iraq with $2.927 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over $2.0 billion, Turkey with $1.778 billion, and India with $624 million.

Liquefied natural gas, liquid propane, liquid butane, bitumen, and methanol were the top five exported items in the said four months.

Meanwhile, the country’s top five sources of imports during these four months were the UAE with $5.818 billion, China with $5.558 billion, Turkey with $2.090 billion, India with $718 million, and Germany with $704 million worth of imports.

Corn, smartphones, soybeans, sunflower seed oil, and rice were the top imported items in the period under review.

